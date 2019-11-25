Vishnevsky ointment and forgotten its healing properties
Almost everyone knows about Vishnevsky ointment. Some use it to smooth wrinkles, others to eliminate age spots. But few know about its amazing medicinal properties in other areas. Price means little, but the effect is the strongest.
What cures Vishnevsky ointment?
Vishnevsky ointment copes with acne. Not ulcers, but also with subcutaneous pimples, which are a special tenderness and duration of inflammation. It’s all in the composition, which includes the following components:
- Birch tar
- The xeroform
- Castor oil
Tar improves blood flow and castor oil allows the other components to penetrate the skin.
For acne treatment ointment applied to the gauze and tied to the site of inflammation. This compress should be left on all day. Closer to the evening it should be removed and cleaned problem with alcohol.
With ointment Vishnevsky faster heal burns and frostbite, not even leaving a scar. To this end, the ointment used since the war.
This ointment has worked well in treating external hemorrhoids. The ointment relieves the risk of inflammation and accelerates the formation of new skin. Also used in rehabilitation period after surgery.
Very often the wax can be used in gynecology for the treatment of various diseases. For example, inflammatory diseases of the internal and external parts of the genitals. In the course of treatment at night left the oiled swab. It has anti-inflammatory and soothing effect. The duration of treatment depends on the patient’s body and specific disease, but usually does not exceed 10 days.