Visible minorities in Canada do not feel safe (PHOTO)

According to the survey Statistics Canada, released this week, the visible representatives of national minorities, especially Arabs and people from countries in Western Asia, you feel in your neighborhood after dark is less safe than other Canadians.

Only 44% of respondents who defined themselves as belonging to externally identifiable national minority, stated that they feel “very safe” when alone go home in the dark (among other Canadians, the proportion who chose this answer 54%).

Statistics Canada noted that the most visible representatives of national minorities live in big cities, “where is the sense of security of the population remains at relatively low level.”

“But even taking into account their place of residence visible minorities are still less likely to report that they feel safe than not determined outwardly of national minorities”, − stated in the report.

Of all the groups of visible minorities in Canada safely feel the least respondents are from Arab countries (15%) and West Asia (16%).

“These figures indicate changes in the perception of personal security that occurred over the ten years, since before the Arabs and the immigrants from West Asia feel safe along with other visible minorities,” reads the report.