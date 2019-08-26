Visitors to popular destinations in southern California have been infected with measles
According to representatives of health, a teenage girl infected with measles recently visited Disneyland and other popular tourist attractions in southern California, thus putting a lot of other people in danger — measles is airborne and contagious in 90% of cases.
The girl was flown to America from New Zealand and was in California from 11 to 15 August, according to the Agency County health orange. The Department has warned that trying to find people who might be infected with the virus or those who already have the symptoms, writes the Huffington Post.
“For vulnerable people measles is a very contagious and potentially severe disease that initially causes fever, a cough, red, watery eyes and finally a rash, said medical Director County of Los Angeles Dr. Munt Davis. Measles is spread through the air and by direct contact even before you found out about it”.
Places visited by the girl, include international airport Los Angeles, hotel Desert Palms, adventure Park Disney California, Universal Studios, TCL Chinese theatre, Madame Tussauds and the pier and beach Santa Monica.
Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world. About 90% of people who have not been immunized get sick within 7-21 days after infection. According to public health officials, the virus can live for up to two hours in the airspace where the infected person coughed or sneezed.
Visit the infected girls to California happened amid largest measles outbreak in the country in 27 years. As of August 15, 30 States were confirmed 1203 individual case. According to the Centers for control and prevention of diseases of these persons, 124 were hospitalized and 64 other reported complications associated with the virus.
In 2000, the virus was declared destroyed in the U.S., but the growing number of unvaccinated people and communities, as well as the number of travelers who acquire measles overseas and deliver it in the United States, led to renewed outbreaks, mainly in new York.
“Most likely, the measles will continue to spread and cause outbreaks in communities in the US, where groups of people are not vaccinated,” reads the CDC website.
