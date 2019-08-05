Vitali Klitschko responded to meme trolling Bogdan
Klitschko showed a photo taken with Giuliani in the United States.
The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko commented on how to apply to the jokes of the head of the office of the President Andrei Bogdan on himself, reports thebabel.net.
In response to the question of the correspondent, Klitschko sent me a meme about yourself and the ex-mayor of new York and the trump attorney Rudolf Giuliani.
Based on meme — photo Klitschko with Giuliani in the US, where they recently met. Giuliani supposedly says “Now Trump will call about this feature…”.
A similar phrase was said by the President Vladimir Zelensky, when expelled from the working meeting in Borispol Secretary of the city Council Yaroslav Godunok. Then Zelensky said, “Now [the acting head of the security Service, Ivan] Bakanova will call this feature”.
Any other comments Klitschko theБабелю not provided.
Earlier, the head of the Office of the President Andrey Bogdan posted on his Facebook meme about Vitali Klitschko.