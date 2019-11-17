Vitaly Kozlovsky shared details of his personal life
Singer Vitaly Kozlovsky, who admitted that unhackneyed wants to celebrate a wedding, shared the details of his personal life.
According to Vitalik, he is not alone and shared that he has a girlfriend. “Have” — briefly commented the artist. However, more about the beloved, he didn’t say anything.
But Kozlowski admitted that he was not going to seek the services of a surrogate mother to become father.
“If I’m not talking about his personal life, it does not mean that I am lonely, because I have something missing in life. All the time. I would like to have children. I often think about it and realize, the sooner this happens the better it will be for me and baby because we will be with him on about the same level”, — said the singer.
The contractor added that he wants at least two children. By the way, Vitaly has the experience of fatherhood. He has four godchildren.