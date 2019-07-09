Vitaly Kozlovsky told what kind of wedding dreams

Having been at the wedding of Alina Grosu, the artist concluded that he dreams of a more peaceful marriage.

“Looking at the wedding Alina realized one thing, that organizing such holidays you are very nervous because of the guests not enough, it is very difficult. I believe that it is not necessary to do such weddings. This is my personal opinion, for example, I will do no such thing”, — says the artist.

Also the star told me how he sees your marriage in the future.

“I want everything for yourself, your trip, got engaged, went to one country to another, then returned to Ukraine gathered his friends drank, ate, ate, walked, rejoiced and all,” — says the artist.

