Vitamin C feeds cancer cells
Chilean scientists have studied that vitamin C feeds cancer cells. It is a kind of “fuel” in the formation of malignant tumors.
Professor Medical school Coralia Rivas stated that vitamin C has a huge number of positive properties, is an antioxidant and forms of human tissue. He also participates in the production of collagen and plays an important role in the transmission of nerve impulses. Scientists explained that the human body fall into two kinds of vitamin C: deshidrogenasa acid, which feeds cancer cells and ascorbic.
This is an important discovery for medicine as it was found that the oxidized form reduces the effect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and supports the functioning of almost incurable formations. Now Chilean scientists are working to develop ways of blocking the transmission of the vitamin in cancer cells.