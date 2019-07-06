Vitamin E was assistant lung cancer
It turned out that the substance is an antioxidant and considered a means of preventing cancer and metastasis, has the opposite effect in the presence of the cancer process in the lung.
A group of scientists from the USA and Sweden came to the conclusion that antioxidants are not always the enemies of cancer and help to prevent it. Their study showed that is not so clear. Namely, vitamin E increases the occurrence of metastasis in lung cancer.
In the U.S. most lung cancer patients die because of metastasis. Approximately 22% of patients at diagnosis the tumor has already spread outside of the lung tissue. This is partly due to the fact that the most common type of lung tumors are prone to aggressive behavior, metastases spread rapidly.
As scientists have found, vitamin E, which patients take in Supplement form, interacts with protein BACH1, which increases the risk of spread of metastasis. Experts noted that more research is needed, including concerning other antioxidants, considered the prevention of cancer and metastasis.
Also they added that the findings did not say that vitamin E is dangerous or not needed – it is needed by the body. There are simply some risks that physicians should pay attention.