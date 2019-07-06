Vitebsk vs Dynamo Brest live streaming free: preview, betting tips
Vitebsk vs Dynamo Brest live streaming free
Vitebsk – Dynamo Brest. Forecast (cf. 2.15) for the championship match of Belarus (07/06/2019)
“Vitebsk” – “Dynamo” Brest: to interrupt two series
We offer a forecast for the championship match of Belarus, in which on July 6, Vitebsk receives Brest Dynamo. Will the hosts be able to beat the invincible guests? – read our material.
Vitebsk
” Vitebsk ” became the fourth team in the last season, and after 13 matches of this tournament was able to get four wins and four draws that brought the team 16 points and 10 th place. The Northerners lost in 3 of the last 4 rounds and were able to beat only Dnipro (2: 1). In the last round, the “blue” lost to the first BATE (0: 3).
Dynamo Br
“ Dynamo-Brest ” powerfully started this season and for 13 rounds it gained 10 victories and three draws. “Southerners” – the only team of the championship, which has a zero in the graph of defeats. “Brest” is the most productive team of the championship – 31 goals scored. In the final round, “blue-white” defeated “Isloch” (5: 1) and one point behind BATE, which few could have predicted at the beginning of the season.
Statistics
“Vitebsk” won 6 of the last 10 full-time home matches
Brest has never lost in the current championship
“Vitebsk” eight matches did not play in a draw
The last personal match ended in victory for “Brest”
Forecast
The rivals of the protracted series – the hosts without any draws, the guests without defeats. Any series ends, to which we propose to play a bet, and the main bet offer to take the total total match.