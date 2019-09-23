Vitorgan spoke about the controversial wedding Sobchak
The network does not stop to discuss the controversial wedding of Ksenia Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov. And all because of the fact that the bride and groom appeared to the Registrar to the hearse, and at the party Sobchak performed a lewd dance to the song Allegrova “Come with me”.
The wedding was not ex-husband Sobchak Maxim Vitorgan. After the divorce, they kept a friendly relationship and together have a son of Plato. Says former father-in-law Sobchak, Emmanuel Vitorgan, the boy spends a lot of time with his father.
“How grows the grandson of the merit of the Maxim. Xenia is a very busy man. It and older children well brought up”, said 79-year-old actor, who recently became a father.
The daughter-in-law Emmanuel gedeonovich holds no evil. He says everyone has the right to dispose of his life. Did not speak about the wedding, he just tactfully said:
“It’s okay, people lived dispersed. Nothing to worry about. I wish Xenia and her new family all the best.”
showing what picture they Plato has in store for the world’s best dad.
Recall, the wedding Sobchak and Bogomolov has drawn the IRE of believers. They believe that their “blasphemous” holiday newlyweds hurt their feelings. Sobchak filed an application to the Prosecutor, and Bogomolov want to separate from the Church.
