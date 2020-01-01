Vitrenko said that the transit contract contains the principle “pump or pay”
Executive Director of “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Yuriy Vitrenko said that the transit contract signed between Ukraine and Russia, contains the principle “swing or pay”.
About Vitrenko wrote on his Facebook page.
He noted that the contract on the principle “pump or pay” signed for five years. Noting that this is the first time in the history of Ukraine, when Gazprom signed a contract for the transit through the European principle.
“We signed the contract for the transit according to the principle “pump or pay” for five years… Notice that this is the first time in the history of Ukraine, when Gazprom signed a contract for the transit through the European principle “swing or pay”. Also note that the guaranteed transit volumes according to this principle, larger than that called our international partners as an option that they try to provide for Ukraine, and to which we must agree,” – said Vitrenko.
According to him, Ukraine expects that the guaranteed amounts are the minimum, not the maximum that will be pumped. He also claims that additional amounts will be paid at a higher rate with more flexibility booking.
In addition, Vitrenko stressed that Ukraine’s significant event is the transition to European rules on gas transit. And for decades worked by the rules that have developed in Soviet times. Thus, he said, is the blocked transit’s use only Gazprom, “and did not allow us to fully integrate into the European market. Now in the past. New rules is more transparency, the reliability of gas supplies, the best competition in the market, additional revenues.”