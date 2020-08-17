Viznachennya Perche fall Play Vrapi (video)

| August 17, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Визначився перший фіналіст Ліги Європи (видео)

“Sevilla”

Have Kelln vdbase Perche pvponline match Play Vrapi, in yakomu sustrai “Sila” and “Manchester United”.

Team obmenyalis to pershoho Tim goals, and in the other, Volodya digit gravou previou I stvoritsi vychodu be called a few more one-on-one W Golkar, futbolli “Manunited” primetrica of propustiti in the 78th Guilin wireline goal – 1:2.

“Sevilla” in accoun the svy supernike for fnalu – sogodni him the camp ABO “Shakhtar”, or “Inter”.

Highlights of the match “Sevilla” – “Manchester United” – on Sait itslogo of movnik Play Vropy.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr