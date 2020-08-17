Viznachennya Perche fall Play Vrapi (video)
August 17, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
“Sevilla”
Have Kelln vdbase Perche pvponline match Play Vrapi, in yakomu sustrai “Sila” and “Manchester United”.
Team obmenyalis to pershoho Tim goals, and in the other, Volodya digit gravou previou I stvoritsi vychodu be called a few more one-on-one W Golkar, futbolli “Manunited” primetrica of propustiti in the 78th Guilin wireline goal – 1:2.
“Sevilla” in accoun the svy supernike for fnalu – sogodni him the camp ABO “Shakhtar”, or “Inter”.
Highlights of the match “Sevilla” – “Manchester United” – on Sait itslogo of movnik Play Vropy.