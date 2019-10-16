Vlad Sedan marries Alexander Zinchenko (photo)
Very soon on one bachelor in Ukrainian football will be less. After a triumphant performance in the match with Portugal (2:1), thanks to the victory in which Ukraine’s national team guaranteed to itself the first place in the group and reaching the finals of Euro 2020, midfielder of “yellow-blue” and English “Manchester city” Alexander Zinchenko decided on a responsible step in your life.
The footballer proposed to his girlfriend, the well-known journalist Vlad Sedan. “The most important “YES” in my life, “wrote Alexander on his page on Instagram under a photo where he stands on the pitch of NSC “Olimpiyskiy” on one knee and holds the ring box in her hand, and she gently kisses him on the lips.
View this post in Instagram
In less than an hour to publish collected 150 thousand “likes” and many comments, where a couple congratulations on this happy event.
No cost publication, and without any hint of humor from the player, known for his cheerful character, place a little later in their “stories” here’s a collage.
Recall that officially became known that the couple meets, in June this year, when Zinchenko kissed a reporter live during power after a victorious match with Serbia (5:0).
