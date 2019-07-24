Vlad Topalov and Regina Todorenko dressed in junk from my grandmother’s chests
More stars arrange competitions with drawing of car and other gifts. Apparently, Vlad Topalov and Regina Todorenko also decided to hold a similar giveaway and recorded a special video, shooting of which came very original.
Todorenko posing with bright makeup, smeared lipstick, veil and pink dress. And Topalov and does squats in sneakers, hat, and windbreaker, is clearly borrowed from the parent of the garage. Your the artist was accompanied by the announcement of the imminent launch of the competition. Many, seeing the photo, not only laughed at the appearance of the spouses, but and thanked him for his sense of humor and self-irony.
“Slippers — fire”, “Who said that the Soviet Union collapsed?”, “For humor respect”, “I really like the combination of sneakers with socks and caps”, “Regina wrinkles you a copy of Vlad Topalov”, “What a terrible face-up ages. Or is this a joke?” — rated images of the star couple surprised followers.