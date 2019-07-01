Vlad Topalov was left without a tuxedo: became known the details of the wedding singer with Regina Todorenko in…
The singer Vlad Topalov was left without a wedding dress on the eve of brakosochetanie with Regina Todorenko. Curiosity about the singer and husband of Regina Todorenko said in Instagram.
“People, help. Lost Luggage is not my fault, esessno. Lost all things, the day after the wedding, there is someone in Sorrento, who I can take the white/cream tuxedo size 52? Shoes 42,5. Help, please!”— wrote the artist in her account.
View this post in Instagram
He has also published a video in which he told the details of the loss. According to Topalov, together with his wife they flew from Sheremetyevo airport, where recently a big problem with Luggage. The pair flew with two suitcases — one was things Regina and the baby, and in the second all the clothes Vlad. In Italy spouses have given… a single Luggage. In the suitcase his wife had Topalov was only new pants and shoes, but this is not enough for the wedding.
Subscribers with humor reacted to the news. They write that it is not necessary to worry about little things, when the nose wedding in Italy and are the closest next.
when the leader was in the last months of pregnancy. The pair wanted to play another wedding in a beautiful place and with lots of guests. The opening ceremony will feature a lot of stars and colleagues of Regina at the “flip of a coin”. Todorenko said in his Instagram that the wedding decoration will be Italian style. For pictures of the ceremony, the couple came up with the hashtag #sadbut (Topalov-Todorenko).
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter