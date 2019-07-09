Vlad Yama admitted why mom doesn’t take him a few years
Renowned dancer and choreographer Vlad Yama, who showed the earlier tender photo with his wife Liliana, very rarely talks about personal. He first shared touching memories and showed a family photo with my parents. It turns out that the mother of the dancer has not been able to forgive him one radical solution for a career.
In five years, Vlad Yama accidentally got to the championship in ballroom dancing. And with seven started doing professionally what was supported by my parents, especially worried mom.
“I felt like shaking her, and I, leaving the scene, began to tremble. Then she’s already tried to get me to draw… even lipstick painted, but I then went to the toilet and washed everything. So we usually went with the father — so it was safer” — said Vlad Yama in category “the Wound W with Ukraine” on the role of the mother in the life of the star sons.
The father of Vlad warned you that dancing is very difficult to feed my family. You need to develop to become the best in the business.
“Bear in mind that at the time of dancing you’ll have to feed yourself, your family and children — then go ahead. So I decided that we should move to Kiev. When I went, everything was fine, and mom was crying. She cried even when we first started talking about the fact that I can go to Kyiv”, — said Vlad Yama channel “Ukraine”.
Mother was afraid that Kiev will change her boy. It just happened. For the year in the capital, Vlad did something for months I was afraid to tell my parents. In the ballet, where at that time worked the Pit, he delivered an ultimatum: get fired if he doesn’t go bald. He was even afraid to come out to your parents.
“At first I said I made a short hairstyle, then, that very short hair cut…” — says the dancer.
His bald son, she took only a few years. And convinced her unfamiliar boy.
“It so happened that his father came from the hairdresser and told that next to him sat a boy who asked that he had it done under Vlad Yama, and here all became clear”, — said Vlad Yama.
Now Vlad with parents cordial relations. He and his wife and son, Leon, a photo that is not showing in the network is happy to come to visit them in Zaporozhye, and mom spoil children your favorite dish — their signature dumplings.
