Vlad Yama boasted a new achievement
The famous Ukrainian dancer and choreographer Vlad Yama recently began to share with fans moments from your life and show Instagram photos of family and professional areas. Its extreme the artist surprised fans, because he appeared in a very unexpected way.
Photo Vlad captured in bright Oriental costume, while he stands in a pose of yoga, resting his bent leg to another, and with folded hands. However, the most striking hair choreographer — instead of the usual bald head, he wears a long brown hair to his shoulders. Of course, it’s a wig, but it looks very convincing!
As it turned out, in this way, the Pit was in the movie. About his new achievement, he said in the caption to the photo, admitting that it was his dream.
“Yogi, Prime duże, Duże Prime, Yogi!… So, I zrobiv TSE!.. Snasa have polnometrazhnogo kno. School one Mriya bulas… Romantic Comedy “Pogrupowane in ukraïnski”, Prem RA 13 fierce 2020 rock! Yak you the way?” — posted by Vlad.
The affected subscribers were quick to fill the dancer with rapturous reviews and noted that looking forward to the release of the film with his participation.
