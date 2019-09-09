Vlad Yama does not agree with the departure Seryoga from the “Tanzu s with a stars”
After the third broadcast of “Tanzu s with a stars”, the show left a pair of earrings and Adeline. Pair with DZIDZIO and Jana Cybulski was at risk. But viewers made a choice not in favor of Seryoga.
Showman rather calmly accepted the defeat and vowed to participate in other shows, “which should raise the rating”.
With this result do not agree the judge of the show Vlad Yama. He believes that Serge still could develop on the project.
“I do not agree with the choice of the audience. I think @poligrafofficial and @adelina.deli was still able to show tangible progress. Well, yesterday at least three couples had worse. What do you think?” — posted by Vlad Yama in Instagram. However, to specify exactly who danced worse, he did not.
Recall, after the first broadcast Vlad Yama has established a “Cup of Dmitry Komarov” for the outsiders of the project, triggering a wave of indignation in the network.
After the broadcast Serge in his address asked the citizens of Ukraine.
Details of the third broadcast “Tancu z with stars”, please click here.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter