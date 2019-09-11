Vlad Yama does not agree with the “verdict” by viewers of the show dancing with the stars 2019
The third live show of dancing with the stars 2019 is still “striking” of the social network in its surprise. Recall that the parquet dance show left another pair. After TAYANNA and Igor Kuzmenko, the project left the singer Serge and his partner Adeline. The jury members assessed their Paso Doble in 20 points. But viewers decided otherwise.
Finally, Vlad Yama decided to share their emotions about the past live. On his page in the network instagram a member of the jury of Dancing with the stars 2019 admitted that he did not agree with the “verdict” of the audience. According to Pit, the third broadcast had at least three of the weaker of the pair.
“I do not agree with the choice of the audience. I think Serge and Adelina were still able to show tangible progress. Well, yesterday at least three couples had worse. What do you think?” writes Vlad Yama.
Also your post Hole was accompanied by a short fragment from the speech of Sergey and Adeline.
Serge and Adelina Delhi – Paso Doble – dancing with the stars 2019
Fans of Vlad also hastened to leave your comments under his new post:
- “And I don’t agree, it was much more dignified than Jiji”
- “I also fundamentally disagree! I liked the dance, was progress. They danced much better Kukulka and Jiji”
- “I do not agree. Yes and all three members of the jury it was evident that they do not understand the choice of the spectator”
- “I do not agree too! I for their pair it was interesting to watch”
- “100%, and in that release, too, was not quite right. It is a pity that of the two pairs of the jury does not choose”
- “Sorry… Unexpected decision”
- “I fully support you..were the couple who danced worse…”
- “Kucuk on each ether loosely dancing”