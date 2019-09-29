Vlad Yama lit with Olya Polyakova
The famous Ukrainian dancer, choreographer and judge on TV show Dancing with the stars Vlad Yama boasted success in a new field. As told by the artist, the filming of the “League of laughter” he even sang, and with a famous singer!
On his page in Instagram Vlad shared with the “Champions Cup” League of Laughter, which he captured, together with Olya Polyakova. Performer something enthusiastically singing into the microphone, putting an arm around Pit’s shoulders, and he stares at her.
Note that the air choreographer came in striped shorts and a t-shirt mustard color, and Polyakov in a slinky black dress with a racy neckline.
In subscription to the photo Pit jokingly said that he flashed a vocal.
“Olga and her entourage… even two, and then I began to sing… Urgent include 1+1, Champions Cup @ligasmeha … and our @polyakovamusic songs…” — said Vlad.
Olya Polyakova immediately responded to this statement and frame.
“What a nightmare” — with humor written by a Ukrainian singer in the comments.
However, other netizens are very interested in such a possible duet and noted that looking forward to the broadcast.