Vlad Yama open up about personal
Famous Ukrainian choreographer, dancer and judge of the project “Dances with stars z” Vlad Yama admitted that he and his wife are thinking about adding to the family, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
He told about it in the “see the Interviewer”. The choreographer admitted that after the birth of her son Leon, he felt paternity and now wants another child — a daughter. Vlad also assured that it will happen soon.
“I want more. I want a girl more. Wife does not mind. Until it was Leon, I wanted four. But there small and some time we do not talk about it. Year probably. Because it was a little more complicated than we had imagined: the first weeks, months. And now… probably soon. We are not so young to put it off for another five years,” said Yama.
We will remind that Vlad Yama for a long time concealed from the public his personal life. And two years ago it turned out that the choreographer has a wife and a little son. Boy Pit shows on the network rarely, but if and publishes the photo, the face closes smiles or funny faces. But beautiful wife regularly brags to the fans.