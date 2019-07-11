Vlad Yama remembered the former failure in personal life
It turns out that when Vlad Yama was 13 years old, he was worried not dancing like girls. Then mom had to look for new ways to support my son.
“Remember, think first kiss, and as the girl dumped me, and not just left – she was kissing my friend” – said Vlad Yama is in the air “the Wound W with Ukraine” on the channel “Ukraine”.
Vlad no one could share my disappointment. But mother recognition was not needed. Since then, she became his best friend. She supported the guy when he decided to dedicate his life to dance. The only thing was excited to have her son were not alone, as a long time Pit desperately unlucky with women.
“In fact, in my first few relationships the girls always threw me. And so I cried a lot at night,” admitted Vlad Yama.
Therefore, when Vlad met with Liliana, his future wife, he did not force the events.
“When you realize that the relationship is good, but every girl wants to be confident in the future and that it was officially and consistently – says the artist. When mother found out about our marriage, of course, cried! At this time of happiness.”
From happiness she now cries often. And all thanks to his grandson Leon and his small childhood victories. After each conversation with mom and Vlad himself barely holding back tears. Admits: now very worried about mom’s health.
“During the recent operation on her leg when she was under anesthesia, in another city, and I could not control this process, of course, it wasn’t easy,” – said Vlad Yama.
Therefore, in every conversation, the dancer supports her: “My mother is a heroine. If not for her, I wouldn’t know what real love, what tenderness, what is sincerity, what is to be able to cry and not be ashamed of”.