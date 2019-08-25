Vlad Yama revealed the secret of how to win in show “Dances with stars z”
Vlad Yama called the winning formula.
25 Aug premiere kicks off bright and long-awaited project “Tantsi z with a stars”. As you know, this season will be attended by 14 stars: Maruv, Vladimir Ostapchuk, Victoria Bulitko, Michael Kukuk, Nadezhda Matveeva, Alexey Yarovenko, Ksenia Mishina, head, Barbir, Daniel Salem, Anna Rizatdinova, Sergei, Elena Kravets, Tayanna and Jiji. And recently, finally became known, formed the star couple on the project.
This year, traditionally judged by the participants will choreograph a global scale Francisco Gomez, king ballroom dance Vlad Yama and Ukrainian prima ballerina, black Swan, Catherine Kuchar. Right during the presentation of the new season Vlad Yama called formula which helps guaranteed to win in the project:
“You have to dance like Irakli Makatsaria, show on the project the same progress as Igor Lastochkin and have audience support, as Lesya Nikityuk”.