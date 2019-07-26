Vlad Yama said, as he made an offer hands and hearts
Well-known Ukrainian choreographer and judge the new season of the project “Dances with stars z” Vlad Yama for the first time told how made a proposal of marriage to his soul mate, his wife Liliana, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
Funny story he shared in the “Etusivu”, which airs on YouTube. According to the dancer, this touching moment happened at New year’s.
“The clock was 12:12 is my favorite number, I got down on bended knee with a ring, and she was in the mouth a piece of sausage, it’s not finished. We had Soviet New year: Olivier, tangerines, sausage,” he shared memories of Vlad.
“Instead of answering, she kept on chewing, then said, “I think”. But I knew that she would agree. The sausage we will remember forever, the New year always buy,” added the choreographer.
Vlad Yama, until recently, been concealed from the public his personal life. And two years ago it turned out that the choreographer has a wife and a little son. And if his beautiful wife the dancer regularly brags in the network, then the baby’s face hiding it from prying eyes.