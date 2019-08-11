Vlad Yama shared a tender photo with your sweetheart
Ukrainian choreographer and judge of the project “Dances with stars z” Vlad Yama, who showed the photo archive in the form of a Bunny, spoke about the important day for him.
It turns out today, August 9, the Pit celebrates the anniversary of Dating with my wife Liliana. Exactly 12 years ago the couple met and since then inseparable. This dancer was reported in the photoblog and placed a gentle black-and-white photo with the beloved.
“We met exactly 12 years ago… the day my life changed. I remember the heat and smile… and Then — only bigger, better and all together!..” – signed photo of Vlad.
Fans could not help but congratulate the happy couple with this date. “You make a lovely couple. Continue in the same spirit!” “a beautiful couple”, “what are you cute”, “good and talented”, “so touching and strong at the same time! Occasionally, when men are so beautifully saying” leave enthusiastic comments fans.