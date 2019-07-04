Vlad Yama shares touching family photo
The choreographer is located in Kiev.
Ukrainian dancer and choreographer Vlad Yama holds details of private life a big secret. For a long time the audience was not aware that he has a wife and his son he still did not show. On any joint photographs of the star with the family the boy always rotated back to the frame so no one has still not seen them Lilianas son. And recently, Vlad Yama open up with subscribers and showed my mom and my grandmother and father’s Day have pleased fans of a photo with his dad, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to Clutch.
Now the choreographer dwells at home in Zaporozhye and shares with fans new photos in his Instagram.
In addition to visiting relatives, Vlad Yama also decided to entertain the family kayaking. So, the family headed fearless dad went rafting on a boat on satakam of the Dnieper river near Khortytsia island.
“PIT ON-SITE. The adventure of a lifetime, we recommend to all!.. And @liliya_yama very strong,” wrote Vlad Yama under the video.