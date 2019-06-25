Vlad Yama showed his “steel hands”

Vlad Yama from time to time he likes to rock his fans with a motivational video from the audience. Famous Ukrainian choreographer, one of the coaches show “Liga SMH” writes vidoje fragments of their workouts. Was no exception and one of the recent trips to the gym. Pit showed how shakes the muscles of the arms.

Влад Яма показал свои «стальные» руки

So, Vlad Yama showed how trains the biceps, really straining in the hall.

“The offseason. #biceps #of recibiste” — as always, concise and with humor signed video choreographer, and more recently, and actor. Note that at the moment the Pit is actively touring in Ukraine with a performance of adult – “Ladies Night”. Among the actors was going to “star cast”: Anatoliy Anatolich, Arsen Mirzoyan, Anton lirnyk, Alexander Pedan and drgua.

Video: instagram.com/vladyama_official

Subscribers Vlad also quick to leave feedback under his new video:

  • “Class… Well Done!!!”
  • “Vlad, hold on!)”
  • “Bank sho Nada”
  • “Vlad, great muscles, if you do not, the rest of personal identity)”
  • “Wow! What are the rolls)”
  • “Banks are more than Schwartz”
  • “Oh, Vlad, look girls will steal more”
  • “Vlad, BANKS have 3-liter pumped well, where to next!”
