Vlad Yama was the first who broke the silence after the new season of the show Dances with stars s
August 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Famous Ukrainian choreographer Vlad Yama, who recently caused a stir in the nets of a sweet photo with his wife, shared his impressions after the new season of the popular dance show Dances z with stars.
Vlad noted that yesterday, 25 August, everything was very brightly and congratulated with the premiere. However, the choreographer said that it will be even better.
“Caterpillar, sorry, standing, rain, sick, mess, on the roof, did not agree, vermicelli, fire, fatigue, sex, provocation, not funny” — briefly about yesterday’s broadcast,” wrote the Pit.
Netizens also left comments about the first live dance programs.
- Kind of boring yesterday, went dancing, did not have “chills”. Yes, they probably will not, because as Vlad and Mogilev in the first live dancing, no one can surpass. There was the heat;
- Strong season, many Pets do not know how I will vote;
- I “liked” Marouf is crap in its purest form and even shorts presented… And not a word about the frivolity…
- Vlad you were very loyal, gentle and tolerant;
- After the speech, the first pair wanted to get up off the couch to close the blinds and dance (to the best of their ability).