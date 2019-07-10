Vlad Yama was touched by the children’s Network in the Bunny costume
Dancer touching congratulated with his mother’s birthday.
Ukrainian choreographer Vlad Yama was touched by the fans of another archival photo.
This time the dancer has published in Instagram baby photo with mom, which poses dressed as a rabbit together with his older brother.
In the article Vlad Yama congratulated with his mother’s birthday and wished her smile more often.
“Happy birthday, mom! Smile more often and let my knees do not hurt! Your hare”, is a touching signed the Vlad.
In the comments, fans of Vlad the Pit share their impressions of rare photos. Some joined in the congratulations, while others write the approving comments about mother stars.
“What a mental picture. Mom young”, “Vlad, you are, as always, my dear! The warmth and sincerity of this photo is through the roof! Health and love to your mom and family,” wrote folower under the note.