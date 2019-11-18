Vladimir Dantes commented on the passionate kiss of the couple in the clip
November 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Singer Vladimir Dantes, who recently starred in a new clip of group “Time and glass”, commented hot kiss with his wife, says “social life”.
In the video for the track “Sucker” Vladimir Nadia passionately kissing passionately in the back seat of the car.
Husband Nadia Dorofeeva admitted as it is, to demonstrate personal feelings on public display. In particular, the singer said that it was a great experience and the role he got is remarkable.
“It’s fun. I showed up at Nadi in the clip, moreover, in a very cool role. I’m not a goof, but he who kisses the cool girl,” said the artist.