Vladimir Dantes decided to make a Frank admission
Vladimir Dantes and Nadia Dorofeeva only returned to Kiev after a day at the shore Sredizemnogo sea. The couple went on a yacht in Italy, where he enjoyed the small towns on the coast: every day is a new place, change of location and ladydoctor experiences. Vova and Nadja publish photos from holiday, and a singer and piques the interest of fans of hot pictures in bikini who literally blew up Instagram. Dylan also shared impressions of the voyage and talked about the places that he and his wife and friends Doulos to visit during your Italian holidays. But all good ends, and holidays too. Upon arrival in Kiev, the host decided to make a Frank admission.
On instagram-page he open up about the feelings after the holiday and told about the love of sea travel and everything associated with them.
“After travelling, there is one terrible habit to review photos in the phone. It turns out that Kiev I love, but not as much as the boat and the sea. Them direct I have missed. The only thing that keeps me on land — friends, if not they would look for me for the equator,” admitted Dylan.
The post he was accompanied by a happy photo taken on the boat. Fans were sympathetic to him, and admitted that they themselves are also experiencing something similar.
- That’s for sure!
- Friends on land
- Sea wolf
- You rested now? So little? You said 10 days?
- Not wanting the party was over, on the other hand homesick sucks
In stories Vova and Nadia shared a video of the car and said that he has already returned home. The lovers looked happy and had fun with the music.