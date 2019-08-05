Vladimir Dantes showed the buttocks of his wife closeup
The pair continues to relax and have fun on the yacht in Italy
Vladimir Dantes and Nadia Dorofeeva decided to spend your holidays in Italy. They went to the sea trip on the yacht and each day visited a new picturesque villages, sailing along the Mediterranean coast. Not without goecha photo of the singer in a bathing suit, as well as a romantic photo outings with my husband. But all good things has come to an end. On his instagram page Vladimir announced that the vacation is coming to a logical conclusion, but this voyage will forever remain in his memory as one of the most exciting adventures.
The host accompanied by the text of hot pictures with my wife, however, in the shot of just the figure and a firm butt Nadia in black bikini. Vova did hot selfie on the yacht, which the couple rented together with friends, daily making the transition from one port town to another.
“The final! Today is the last transition, and we fly away. Our honeymoon was made to resemble the photo. And here, on the eve of 8 years of marriage, is shakespiere. Have a good Sunday! Fucking own it!” — suggested Vova.
Fans were delighted with racy selfie of the pair. They assessed the degree of its explicitness and could not resist the compliments.
- You are a very beautiful couple. I adore you !
- The richness is off the charts
- Cool
- How hot
- You are a very beautiful couple. I adore you!
- Cool!
- Cool photo
- Ahhh, well, why so idealno. Husband Dorofeeva with Dorofeeva
- You fire at all, especially your wife. I do not know how not to be jealous of her?
- Very nice
- Aloooong