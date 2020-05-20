Vladimir Klitschko has called the things that the digital world can not replace
Ex-world champion in the heavyweight WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Wladimir Klitschko on his page in Instagram speculate on how the world will change on the background of the pandemic coronavirus infection and also confessed his love for Golf.
“When I first came out to really play on the Golf course, my heart hammering in my chest. I’m probably much stronger appreciate the time spent on the Golf course than it was before.
I often ask myself: is there a place that reality after a coronavirus, which we will return to old habits? Or is it more a question of the beginning of a new reality with coronavirus, in which we retain the positive aspects of our life such as gratitude, attention, solidarity and care about each other, and the incredible speed of the development of digital technologies for the past week?
And yet there are things that the digital world can’t replace that. In my case it’s the game of Golf.
The end of quarantine is not the end of the pandemic. We all know that. But this could be the beginning of a new reality, a new balance between the digital world and the real world. And what are the pros you have learned during the pandemic, and what things just want to go back when it is complete?”.