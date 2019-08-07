Vladimir Ostapchuk began an interesting challenge

| August 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Presenter and participant “s Tancu with a stars” Vladimir Ostapchuk, who showed a funny photo with her sonagain, touched fans of family photos.

Владимир Остапчук начал интересный челендж

This time the celebrity has started #кавунchallenge and encouraged followers to share photos of those trying berries. In turn, Vladimir showed his own example of how he and his family eat sweets.

Photo Ostapchuk, his wife, daughter and son eat watermelon. “I admit, it’s my favorite berry. Can eat a truck. Take pictures with your favorite watermelon celebrate me, and I will repost. First photo of my watermelon family” — signed photos with family leading.

Владимир Остапчук начал интересный челендж

Владимир Остапчук начал интересный челендж

Владимир Остапчук начал интересный челендж

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.