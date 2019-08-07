Vladimir Ostapchuk began an interesting challenge
August 7, 2019 | Entertainment
Presenter and participant “s Tancu with a stars” Vladimir Ostapchuk, who showed a funny photo with her sonagain, touched fans of family photos.
This time the celebrity has started #кавунchallenge and encouraged followers to share photos of those trying berries. In turn, Vladimir showed his own example of how he and his family eat sweets.
Photo Ostapchuk, his wife, daughter and son eat watermelon. “I admit, it’s my favorite berry. Can eat a truck. Take pictures with your favorite watermelon celebrate me, and I will repost. First photo of my watermelon family” — signed photos with family leading.
