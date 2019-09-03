Vladimir Ostapchuk made a splash with a performance at the show “Dances with stars z”
September 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The presenter admitted that his idol – Oleg Vinnik.
Presenter and participant of show “Dances with stars z” Vladimir Ostapchuk won during the second live broadcast flooring show stunt.
As admitted Ostapchuk in the video diary, his idol is Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, charisma which he enjoys.
Together with his partner Ilona hammer Vladimir Ostapchuk danced tango to the hit “Volchitsa”.
“Metamorphosis of caterpillars into agile dancer still held,” — said the judge Vlad Yama.
Despite the fact that the dance of Vladimir Ostapchuk had a standing ovation in the audience, judges the show yet noted that the statement lacked professional movements.
At judge, set a pair of 22 points.