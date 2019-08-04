Vladimir Ostapchuk pleased with the fun photo with her son
August 4, 2019
The presenter shared the picture with the baby in the photoblog.
TV presenter and participant of the project “Dances with stars z” Vladimir Ostapchuk touched fans with new photo with a young son in his Instagram.
A celebrity posted a picture holding a eight month old Evan Alexander. “Boy band “Ostapchuk” wishes everyone a good August”, signed photograph of Vladimir.
At the pictures little boy stars are depicted with funny hair boy did a Mohawk, which is not indifferent to the subscribers of Ostapchuk.
“Like father like son”, “beautiful guys”, “stylish hairstyle kid”, “handsome like daddy”, “my God, it’s really cute,” not held users under the post in comments.
