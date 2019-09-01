Vladimir Ostapchuk revealed their secrets of family happiness
Vladimir Ostapchuk is a popular entertainer, and more recently member of the project dancing with the stars 2019, has never hidden his personal life. In leading microblog loves to share funny images with children and romantic – with his wife Helen. By the way, the couple have been married for 12 years – so a considerable period in show business can boast far not every. Therefore, the question about the secret of family happiness is obvious. During our conversation at the presentation of the new season of the project, we paid special attention.
“Now I am sure that the secret of family happiness – to give vent to emotions and dance. Because dancing, oddly enough, very much strengthen relations. Especially Latino!”, – here is a simple but the most effective advice from Vladimir.
Elena, apparently, feels the same way. She supports her husband, and his decision to take part in the dance project was only glad. But when it comes to raising children, then their views differ dramatically.
“Mom will never be a dad, dad will never be a mother. This is normal. My mom always brings up, dad always spoils, especially girls. Dad son and dad daughter are two different type of dad at all. Daughter always Princess, daddy comes, gives candy… “
By the way, candy’s family is related a funny story. Recently, Vladimir has decided to treat the younger child, who has not said, candy. “He takes the candy, which I gave him on the sly, and said, “Daddy!”. What Lena responded instantly: “Small you passed!”, – laughs Vladimir.