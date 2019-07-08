Vladimir Ostapchuk showed how having fun with her daughter
The presenter jokingly asked his followers not to go to him in the “Dancing with the stars”
Popular broadcaster “1+1” Vladimir Ostapchuk struck their fans with a touching video in which dances together with his daughter Emilia to the prom in kindergarten.
Corresponding video the star posted on his page in Instagram.
In the comments under the entry Vladimir told fun details of the training with the young lady and asked to evaluate their performance.
Ostapchuk jokingly asked his followers not to go to him in the “Dancing with the stars.” I had noticed how the fans, Vladimir Ostapchuk loves like intrigue. Moreover, subscribers supported the leading comments:
“Go to the Dance and try it. Be sure to go to the Dance! It’s just a Must do! It’s time to go to the project.”
Chronicle.info