Vladimir Ostapchuk was surprised by a photo in the style of “Nude”
July 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
A showman with a sense of humor look at the problem of not working of social networks and potrollit its subscribers
Ukrainian showman and TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk decided to use the recent problems with social networking and decided razygrat its subscribers. Since Instagram stopped briefly to upload a photo, Vladimir posted a fake picture of a “Nude” and asked the fans to naladitsya result.
“Once @instagram not loading — posted by the moderator. Enjoy” — he wrote under the false photo.
Some of the subscribers did not realize that it was a hoax, as reported by Vladimir in the comments, and someone admitted that he still sees pictures of Ostapchuk, because it is loaded.
- “I got! Photo — tin of course. Have you got lower abdominal tattoo Zelensky?
- “Naked invisible Ostapchuk is fire”
- “I have 50 times the phone rebooted…all think that in this case”
- “What are You doing? at least covered with leaf”
- “Wait when will work. Todi will see that he’s naked Vova Ostapchuk”
- “I think it’s a divorce, it’s just such a photo supposedly won’t connect everything, right? “
- “Loaded! Who wants to watch – write in direct, make a screenshot”