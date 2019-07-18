Vladimir Ostapchuk with humor reacted to the fact that the Ukrainian stars go into politics
The popular presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk always with humor and applies to anything that is on the agenda. On his YouTube channel, he published a new parody of “the Showbiz,” which was dedicated to the phenomenon that attracted the attention of every Ukrainian: the mass desire for celebrity to become part of the political system of the country.
Action parody takes place in the near future – 2025. Worldwide spread trend: stars show business go into politics. Mayor of London becomes Jon snow, the Prime Minister of Canada, now Justin Bieber, and the US manages Beyonce and first lady of JZ. All this we learn from the news, which begins a parody, about all the changes in the world tells us Ticker. In Ukraine political career rapidly develop Vakarchuk, Vinnik, Polyakova, Sivoho, Pavlik, skichko and other artists. But in the world of politicians is the reverse situation: Lutsenko, Groisman and others went into show business, Tymoshenko went on a tour of the “Queen of Happy” and paruby rapping.
The plot of Vladimir Ostapchuk escapes from flies, which carry the so-called “virus” that causes the desire to change the status of a celebrity to a career politician. On his way he encounters strange incidents.
“Over the last month I have become twice the work. Sometimes I feel like I’m in show business alone. Most of my colleagues in addition to the title of people’s Pets will be the people’s choices (bypassing the title of “honored”). It’s cool for the country, but what about show-BIZ? Why celebrities are massively in politics? Will former deputies on the scene? Maybe it was the mysterious virus that causes a desire to go into show business and Vice versa? This is my new parody! Already on the channel! In a new video, by the way, and funny guys from ZBSband starred!” commented the new parody of Vladimir Ostapchuk on his page in Instagram.