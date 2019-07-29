Vladimir Zelensky confused the name of the region
July 29, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky called Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk oblast.
Zelensky made a mistake in the post, which referred to the scandal around the head of GUNP Dnepropetrovsk area Vitaly Glukhoverya. Related publication the President posted on his official page in Facebook.
“In today’s world nothing can be hidden. Despite all attempts to hush up the story about the arrest of a patrolman who stopped a car for violating the chief of regional management of the Ministry of interior in Dniprovskyi region Vitaly Glukhoveryu, video with details of the incident appeared in social networks and the media,” wrote Zelensky.
Since the publication of the post it took more than a day, but the bug is still not fixed.
Loading...