Vladimir Zelensky has promised to seek a breakthrough in the investigation of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet (PHOTO)

Loading...

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that soon “will result” in the case of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet.

“I can’t say how long, but we will have a result (to investigate the case of Sheremet – Approx. TASS). We will find (those responsible),” he said Tuesday at a briefing after the report of the chief of the National police of Ukraine Sergey Knyazev, which he did behind closed doors.

“The police will join the Prosecutor’s office, SBU, which is committed to finish the job and (set) the people who organized the murder. They will be found”, – said Vladimir Zelensky.

The President warned the press to “extended information” which he received from Europe.

Earlier Sergey Knyazev said that the investigation into the murder of Sheremet has promising areas, but this information is secret and offered Zelensky to read these data. Then Zelensky, present at the briefing, and Knyazev at the time left the room.

Knyazev said that the investigation is not yet ready to call the organizers of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, the car which was blown up three years ago in the center of Kiev. He informed that during the investigation interrogated about 3.5 thousand people and there were 26 comprehensive examinations.

The head of national police of Ukraine also spoke about the activities of the investigators. Major versions are the professional activities of journalists in Ukraine and in other countries, including Russia and Belarus. In addition, Knyazev voiced version of the “destabilization of the socio-political situation in Ukraine,” as well as “domestic and interpersonal conflict.” The consequence also does not exclude errors in choosing the object of the crime, as the car that killed Sharamet in the blast, belonged to the “wife of the deceased” (meaning the co-founder and owner of the online publication “Ukrainian truth” Alyona Pritula – Approx. TASS).

To the question whether the police of a conflict of interest in Sheremet, indeed, on the eve of the murder of Pavel Sheremet met with nationalist Andriy Biletsky and Sergey Korotkov, who allegedly worked in the Ministry of internal Affairs, Knyazev said: “It’s not the employees of the National police…”

“For me, conflict of interest was not. About who we suspect and who we work for – this topic is not for discussion,” – said the Chairman of the national police. His words are quoted by “Ukrainian truth”.

The briefing also touched upon the question of the investigation of another high-profile murder of a journalist and the founder the Internet-editions “the Ukrainian truth” Georgy Gongadze, who was kidnapped, killed and beheaded in the year 2000. According to one version, the violence involved people from the entourage of the then President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma. In his articles Gongadze wrote about corruption in the higher echelons of power.

“We have a lot of cases (for) killing people, public figures, journalists, disappearances of people and all these things we must do, – said Vladimir Zelensky, commenting on the “Gongadze case”. – We’re — We, you know, need a new attorney General. I can’t say I have nothing to say. Today I even wanted him to meet here”.

Pavel Sheremet was killed on the morning of July 20, 2016 in Kiev. In the car in which he rode the morning air on the radio “Vesti”, an explosive device went off. The investigation has put forward several versions of motives of murder, including those relating to critical publications in the edition “Ukrainian truth” and appearances on “Radio Vesti”, as well as conflicts in his personal life Sheremet.

The national police of Ukraine adopted the security measures and classify all decisions of the courts for the murder of Sheremet 24 July 2017. Open access in the Unified state register of court decisions removed more than 200 documents on the case of his murder.

In 2018, the civil wife of Pavel Sheremet, Olena Prytula appealed to the Pechersky district court of Kiev with a complaint. She complained of the inactivity of the Prosecutor General Yury Lutsenko, slow investigation, and the reluctance of law enforcement agencies to consider the incident a terrorist attack.

In earlier February, the treatment of women to the attorney General stated: “the Audacity with which the terrorists acted, indicates that the purpose of the crime was not the murder of Pavel Sheremet and obtain the psychological effect of panic and oppression of the witnesses of the attack, viewers and friends of the deceased Pavel Sheremet in their own security. It is obvious that the offence is committed for the purpose of intimidation of the population and of journalists in particular.”

Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian journalist Pavel Sheremet since 2012, blogging in the Internet newspaper “Ukrainian truth”. He founded the scientific and popular history online edition of “Historical truth” and hosted her own “Dialogues” on the Ukrainian TV channel “24”. Moreover, Sheremet was a presenter at Ukrainian radio “Vesti”.