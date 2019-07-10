Vladimir Zelensky ironically replied to a comment in Facebook
The picture was uploaded on the page of Bogdan 4th of July.
Photo President Vladimir Zelensky with his wife, and also with the head of the Office of the President, Andrei Bogdan in Niagara falls caused a lot of noise in the network.
Some users of Facebook were outraged that the President, instead of working, guided tours in Canada, Yes, supposedly at the expense of the state.
For example, a certain Peter Ilnitsky posted on his page in which he commented on the photo Zelensky near Niagara falls.So, it’s said that the picture was posted on page Bogdan July 4, although the website of the presidential administration named the date of the visit from 1 to 3 July.
“Where are you, honey, it was the 4th day? Not in Canada, while vacationing at our expense from the whole month of presidency?”, — wrote a user.
The President of Ukraine literally 3 hours later wryly replied.
“And I, my cloud was in Kiev for work, spread piersici sometimes later, swallow my attention”, — said the President.
