Vladimir Zelensky said about preparing for the next stage of the exchange of detainees with Russia (PHOTOS)

Ukraine is preparing a list for a new stage of exchange of detainees with Russia. That Kiev hopes to continue the exchange with Moscow, said on Friday the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the forum “Yalta European strategy” (YES).

“Now we are preparing other lists and wait for the new stage of the exchange. We can negotiate in Minsk in the Normandy process,” he said. The President’s words leads TASS.

The Normandy format envisages a meeting of leaders of four countries – Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany. “Looking forward to this meeting, we appeal to our Western partners and to the end of September looking forward to it. I think it will happen. Nowhere to pull”, – said Vladimir Zelensky.

We will remind, Moscow and Kiev September 7 held an exchange of detained persons by the formula “35 on 35”. Preparation of the exchange intensified after the election of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The active phase of negotiations and issuing legal procedures against the citizens of the two countries, which was planned to include in the list, started a few weeks ago.

Although the exchange has brought political points Zelensky, he has allowed Moscow to strengthen its position and put Ukraine in a difficult position. Issued among the people was Vladimir tsemakh, which is a consequence of the Netherlands suspected of involvement in crash of Malaysian “Boeing”, shot down by antiaircraft missile. Presumably, for the sake of the Tzemach Kremlin and went to a large-scale exchange.

Also Russia, according to unofficial data, included in the list on the exchange seven employees of the Main Directorate of the General staff of the Armed forces (ex. GRU) that participated in a series of attacks on officers of the security service, although previously denied their involvement in the sabotage. Full list of received Moscow individuals in the exchange and has not been published.

As such, the exchange of prisoners not only strengthens the position of the Kremlin, but also undermines the position of new President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The return of the native employees of the Russian special services will show that their followers should not cooperate with Kiev. And even in case of failure of the operation they can expect to return to Russia.

And Zelensky exchange brought a cooling of relations with Netherlands and Ukrainian militia.

The struggle for the Crimea will be continued

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the forum “Yalta European strategy”, also expressed their willingness to fight for the return of the Crimea “not only words”. “The most difficult situation is with the return of the Crimea. I haven’t had any meetings in the channel format or with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. We will fight to regain the Crimea. And not just words,” said the President.

According to him, Kiev “there are a few formats, a few ideas” on the issue. “But I can’t be telling you this, it’s too early, – said Zelensky. – It’ll be like with the exchange. And while I don’t want someone used our ideas.”

The proposal for the introduction of peacekeepers in Donbass, the head of state be treated with caution. “I very carefully relate to the topic of peacekeepers. I don’t want to have with the Donbas was the scenario of Abkhazia or Transnistria, so I’m very cautious so I don’t raise this issue”, – he said. Zelensky added that therefore, a representative of Kyiv in the Contact group on settlement in the East of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma this subject in Minsk raises.

The President at the same time noted that it would be “happy if the peacekeepers would be on the border of Ukraine and Russia”.

In 2017 with the proposed deployment of the UN mission on the contact line in the Donbass to ensure the safety of the staff of the Special monitoring mission (SMM) of the OSCE by the Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, he made it a condition of this consent of the Luhansk and Donetsk national republics and the withdrawal of the conflict parties weapons, as foreseen by the Minsk agreements. Later, Putin said that the deployment of peacekeepers is possible not only on the line of contact. Kiev is in favour of the placing of the UN mission primarily on the border with Russia.

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky expressed hope that the ongoing process of withdrawal of troops to previously agreed areas in the Donbass will continue in the shortest possible time. “As for the withdrawal of troops, it is also a very sensitive topic. We threw the troops in the Village Luganskoy. There’s no shooting. There we started to build a bridge. The next phase – breeding in the Petrovsky and Gold. I think we’ll get to it in the coming weeks”, – said Vladimir Zelensky.

In 2016 in the Contact group on settlement in the East of Ukraine, agreement was reached on the establishment of the line of contact in the Donbass security zones. The first three were to appear in the areas near settlements the Village Lugansk, Peter and gold. But the beginning of the process that was gone. This summer, the Contact group returned to the agreement. Managed to withdraw troops near the village of Lugansk, but in the other two plots while no promotion.