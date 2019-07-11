Vladimir Zelensky suggested lyustrirovat all senior officials from the team of Petro Poroshenko (PHOTO)

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky accused senior officials who worked under his predecessor Petro Poroshenko, in inaction. The new head of state proposed to lyustrirovat these officials. Previously this procedure was only covered those who were in leadership positions during the rule of President Viktor Yanukovych.

“I propose to the list of positions that fall under the lustration, to add the President of Ukraine, deputies, head of the Council, members of the government, the Prosecutor General, the head of the SBU, heads of the Antimonopoly Committee and the state property Fund, the Secretary of the NSDC, heads of the defense agencies who held the position from February 23 2014 to March 19, 2019”, the President said Thursday in a video posted on the social network Facebook.

The draft law on lustration, according to Zelensky, is “only a public assessment of their activities”. “I am confident that the actions of all designated persons in the future will receive a fair legal assessment”, – said Vladimir Zelensky.

The President noted that such decision he was pushed by what he saw during his stay in office. “Every day I communicate with officials of different levels and understand that it is a hopeless diagnosis. White-blue, red-white, orange, Burgundy, pink – in fact they are all the same suit. All of them purple! he said. – I think the least you can do now, – to deprive them of all opportunities to participate in government”.

The President has supported a series of rhetorical questions. “Why do we need MPs who leave immunity, legitimize illicit enrichment, do not go to work? What are the Ministers who tell us that Ukrainians eat a lot? Who build roads only in “Facebook” and give birth to children in America? Why do we need prosecutors who can put just the liver? For what economy Minister Yanukovych, who calls people bastards? – continued Vladimir Zelensky. Every day I wrestle with what to do with them? Maybe all of them to be exchanged for our prisoners? Maybe I should wear armored vests, which they bought and sent to the front?”

According to the President, lustration will not be terminated. “We are accused that we want to abolish lustration. To know that we are not going to remove the lustration, we propose to strengthen it,” said Zelensky. According to him, has already developed a bill to expand the provisions of the law “About the cleansing power”.

The law on lustration

The law “About the cleansing power”, also known as the law on lustration entered into force on 16 October 2014. According to him, lustration are all civil servants and employees of local governments, which took positions from 25 February 2010 to 22 February 2014, i.e. during the period of stay in power of President Viktor Yanukovych.

In addition, under the act fall officials, law enforcement officers, civil servants and officials of local governments, which have caused “harm to the life, health and property” participants “euromaidan”, and also persons, consisting of 19 August 1991 on senior positions in the Communist party and of the Komsomol, workers of the armed forces of the USSR and the USSR Ministry of internal Affairs, former employees of special services and persons “involved in the political persecution of members of the Ukrainian national liberation movement during the Second world war and postwar period”.

The lustration of power was one of requirements of participants of mass protests that swept Kiev from November 2013 to February 2014. These performances ended with the overthrow of President Viktor Yanukovych.

Meanwhile, the President of the Venice Commission (an Advisory body of the Council of Europe on constitutional law) Gianni Buquicchio stated that the lustration law does not comply with European standards, reports RIA “Novosti”.

Zelensky accused of using “methods of Yanukovych”

Under the pretext reshuffle the higher echelons of power Vladimir Zelensky began to strengthen its position in the capital. Kyiv mayor and head of city state administration (KCSA), Vitali Klitschko said that he had received from the President an official confirmation of an upcoming change in the system of management of the city.

“Last night (July 10) I had a meeting with the President Zelensky. The President confirmed the rumor that’s been going for a long time, on the separation of powers in the management of the capital, – said Klitschko in videokommentar on the social network Facebook. – The Chairman of the KSCA – his vertical, and he’s going to appoint his man. Thank you that you promised to warn, not from the press I know exactly when it will happen.”

In this regard, Klitschko said that he considers “the deprivation of an elected mayor Executive powers return methods (Viktor) Yanukovych and the loss of the Kiev government, when the mayor performs a decorative function, and the city manages assigned top people, the people of Kiev are not elected and that, accordingly, the society has no obligations.” According to the mayor, “this is not in any European capital, nor in the same city”.

In this regard, Klitschko offered to hold in the capital early local elections. “And I’m sure it sounded: as if you need to have in the capital of “his” mayor, let him be held early elections and let the people of Kiev will choose who we trust,” – said Klitschko.

Earlier, the Ukrainian media reported that the Kyiv city state administration will be headed by the General Director of TV channel “1+1” Alexander Tkachenko. In particular, according to the newspaper “КиевVласть”, this Friday Zelensky appoint Tkachenko head of the KSCA. Also we have replaced all deputies, except two – Peter Panteleev Dmitry Davtyan.

Alexander Tkachenko-Director General of TV channel “1+1”, owned by the influential businessman Igor Kolomoisky. At the extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada Tkachenko is a candidate on the party list of “the servant of the people” at number 9.

According to the law “On capital of Ukraine – city-hero Kyiv”, since 2010, the posts of Kyiv mayor (mayor) and head of the city administration can take different faces, and the President has the right to appoint the head of Kyiv city state administration, at its discretion, while the mayor is an elected position. However, these two positions still always combined by one person. The previous government explained the need to avoid local conflict.

Add Zelensky increasingly difficult to conceal his hostility to the representatives of the “old team” in the political elite. On Wednesday at a workshop in Boryspil the President described previously convicted for robbery Secretary of the city Council Yaroslav Godunok “robber”, and then kicked him out. This was reported by Ukrainian TV channel “112 Ukraine”.

At the meeting the question was raised about the condition of the Boryspil hospital, which was visited by Zelensky. He was indignant that the local authorities are unable to solve the existing problems of enterprises. In a conversation in a raised voice intervened, the Secretary of Boryspil city Council Yaroslav Godunok, explaining that the hospital have “pressed” and then a skirmish began between him and the President.

During the conflict, Zelensky said that he “always asks to find in the Internet something about a man who yells a lot”. After that he read on your smartphone, information that Godunok has previously been convicted under part 3 of article 142 of the criminal code of Ukraine for robbery committed with infliction of serious bodily injury. “Get out of here. Get out of here, you thief!” – emotionally said Zelensky.

In response to this Godunok reminded the Ukrainian leader campaign video, where Zelensky says that all Ukrainian presidents. “You can’t be President, because the President has no crime. Go and enjoy yourself”, – concluded the head of state.

Only one day, July 9, Vladimir Zelensky fired 71 the head of district administrations. Prior to that, he fired several dozen regional leaders, RBC reports.