Vladimir Zelensky was replaced by the commanders of the military operation in the Donbass, and Land forces (PHOTO)

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has been appointed as the new commander of the military operation in the Donbass (the so-called Operation United forces) Vladimir Kravchenko, as well as the commander of Land forces of Armed forces of Ukraine Alexander Mirskogo. The relevant presidential decree posted on the presidential website.

“To appoint the General-Lieutenant Kravchenko Vladimir Anatolyevich commander of the combined forces (OS)”, – is told in one of the decrees. Kravchenko has replaced on this post of Alexander Mirskogo, who was appointed commander of the OS in may of this year at the end of the presidency of Petro Poroshenko. Thus, ironically, Syrski worked on this post only three months.

However, Zelensky Carskogo appointed commander of Land forces. He replaced Sergei Popko, who held this position from March 2016.

Kravchenko to the appointment of the commander of the OS was the head of the operational command “North” of the Ukrainian army, reports TASS. Syrski had previously been among the leadership of military operations in the Donbass.