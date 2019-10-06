Vladimir Zelensky will return in “Kvartal 95”
Vladimir Zelensky doesn’t want to leave a career as a comedian
Vladimir Zelensky want to go back to the block 95, after the expiration of his term of presidency, i.e. after 5 years. This was reported by the participant “Quarter” Elena Kravets in conversation with Katya Osadchaya in the program “social life”. According to the actress, the President told her that he wants to stay on the ground and asked comedians often to call him.
Video: Elena Kravets told about Vladimir Zelensky (YouTube/social life)
“On Independence Day I scored, to say very nice job.. with a lump in the throat.. And he said, “Please call me. I want to stay on the ground, and I five years plan to return “… Seriously! He, incidentally, did not come from one group. That is, in social networks, where a group of block 95, it is there, and there he sometimes even writes, — said Kravetz.