Vladivostok washed away: the city fell victim to mudslides (photos, video)
The Russian Vladivostok survived a real disaster — following heavy rainfall from the nearby hills descended mudslides, and together with them — tons of mud, rocks and debris.
Already there is evidence of the first victims.
Published in the network the photo you can see that the sidewalks, courtyards and underground passages once went under water, blocking the movement of public transport.
At the same time residents are scared the new warnings, forecasts a further deterioration in the weather, according to rossm. Authorities have declared a storm warning.
Recall that in mid-July, heavy rains triggered a flood in Sochi, after which the city experienced the invasion of voracious caterpillars.
