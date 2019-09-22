Vodka get rid of degenerative disc disease, doctors say
The right way to get rid of degenerative disc disease said the experts. According to them, in this case, as in no other, will help the vodka.
Doctors recommend that during exacerbation of the disease to make compresses with this strong alcoholic drink. They note that these compresses help relieve swelling, as well as they warm the injured region and thus the pain relief.
Doctors today consider low back pain to the “diseases of modernity”. This disease can affect anyone. You should not assume that the disease only occurs in people with high physical activity.
Low back pain accompany such status as a small movement of the body, injuries from road accidents. Also osteochondrosis affects people. Who are forced a lot of work to sit or not to tilt your head. Osteochondrosis can also occur if a person takes the wrong posture during sleep.
In short, doctors say the fact that low back pain affects every third inhabitant of the planet. People diagnosed with osteochondrosis not only experiencing back pain and neck pain can spread to the shoulders, and even arms. While there are pain in the head.
Due to degenerative disc disease erased the discs between the vertebrae. Improper diet or exercises can aggravate the situation. Also, people with degenerative disc disease not to drink alcohol, and tobacco, as this can slow down the flow of blood through the vessels.
The doctors are saying. When severe pain a perfect cure can only be compress, which includes hard alcohol. The recipe is simple – vodka mixed with honey, this mixture is applied to the affected area and wrapped in plastic bags and warm scarves and scarves.
Doctors recommend to keep this compress for as long as possible. The optimal amount of time to two hours.