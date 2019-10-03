VODKAPALOOZA and ‘Mafia’ in Russian: how to spend a weekend in Miami (4-6 October)
What: the Maze of horror ‘House of death’
When: Friday-Sunday, 4-6 October.
Where: Wynwood Cemetery 1700 Northeast 2nd Avenue Miami, FL 33130
Read more: House of Death is a unique journey into the labyrinth of horrors. The death house will be open Thursday through Sunday from October 3 to November 2.
After going through the maze, guests can enjoy delicious food and drinks.
Children up to 12 years can enter with an adult at the discretion of the parents.
Cost: $20-25.
What: national Taco day
When: Friday, October 4 from 11:00.
Where: Chuy’s (Kendall, FL) 8945 SW 162nd Ave, Miami 33196
Read more: Taco — a traditional dish of Mexican cuisine. The Taco consists of a corn or wheat tortillas with various fillings — beef, pork, chicken, seafood, chorizo, refried beans, vegetables, stewed pulp of Mexican cactus. As a condiment to serve with cheese, cilantro, onions, salsa, guacamole. A Taco is eaten without Cutlery, folding the tortilla with filling in half. Institutions specializing in the supply of Taco, called takesumi.
Chuy’s offers its visitors a Taco for $1 all day.
Cost: $1.
What: Festival VODKAPALOOZA
When: Friday, October 4 from 12:00.
Where: The Wharf Miami 114 Southwest North River Drive Miami, FL 33130
Read more: the festival offers more than 150 unique vodka cocktails and over 50 specialty vodka brands. In addition, live entertainment, competitions of Mixology and a concert with the cover band on a beautiful waterside deck.
Cost: Free.
What: Party in the gardens of the Flamingo
When: Friday, October 4 from 17:00.
Where: Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S Flamingo Rd, Davie, Florida 33330
More info: Every first Friday of the month at Flamingo gardens has a party with food trucks for the whole family.
Event beginning at 17:00 and it will last until 21:00.
Treat parties of visitors will be restaurants such as Billy Bob’s Corn, Che Grill, Cheesezilla, Dolci Peccati Gelato, and many others.
Entrance and Parking is free.
Cost: Free.
What: a free Saturday at the railroad Museum
When: Saturday, October 5 from 11:00.
Where: Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 S. W. 152nd Street, Miami, Florida 33177
Read more: railroad Museum Gold Coast Miami invites you to free admission on the first Saturday of the month.
Holiday for the whole family in a wonderful atmosphere of riding on locomotives of different models and games from LEGO.
In addition, this is a good opportunity to visit the interesting Museum and look at a classic model trains stored in it.
The event from 11:00 to 16:00.
Cost: Free.
What: a Festival of Chinese lanterns
When: Saturday, 5 October from 17:00.
Where: Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132
Read more: Chinese lantern — glow in the dark design from paper stretched over a lightweight wooden frame. It operates on the principle of the balloon and is popular in the Eastern countries. This will be one of the biggest and brightest festivals of Chinese lanterns. Come to enjoy this unforgettable sight.
Cost: $24-28.
What: Festival Of The BarZaar
When: Sunday, October 6 from 12:00.
Where: Central Fare, 550 NW 1st Ave Suite 240, Miami, FL 33136
Read more: Join festival visitors to this special day, buy anything off street vendors. And also to have fun under incendiary music from local DJs.
In addition, guests can participate in interactive events and tastings.
Cost: Free.
What: a drive-in movie
When: Sunday, October 6th from 20:00.
Where: Nautilus by Arlo 1825 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: “Beetlejuice” (Beetlejuice) — mystical horror film directed by Tim Burton. The award “Oscar” for “Best makeup”. The picture is ranked 428 in the list of top 500 horror movies according to users of IMDb. In the film there are references to “the Canterville Ghost” by Oscar Wilde, as well as “Dune”. The film’s title is a play on words: in one of the variants of the English transcription of the name of the star Betelgeuse (Betelgeuse) sounds like “Beetlejuice,” which is consonant with Beetlejuice (“Beetle juice”).
Cost: Free.
What: ‘Mafia’ in Russian
When: Sunday, October 6th from 20:00.
Where: Darna Cafe, 800 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009
Details: Every Sunday the best players in the Mafia are going to have an unforgettable evening. This is the best place for bright complete weeks and energy, as well as for personal and business acquaintances for a good relaxed atmosphere. Come and try your hand at this game.
Cost: $20.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.